THE CACTUS BLOSSOMS PERFORM “MISSISSIPPI” ON SHOWTIME’S NEW ‘TWIN PEAKS’ SERIES

The Cactus Blossoms bring their haunting, reberb-drenched harmonies to the Bang Bang Bar, the legendary Roadhouse revisited in the new Twin Peaks series airing now on Showtime. The band performs its song, "Mississippi," from their acclaimed album, You're Dreaming, at the end of episode three which will air this Sunday, May 28 at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. Showtime subscribers can stream the first four episodes now at http://www.sho.com/twin-peaks . (Look for a new video by the band, shot in the icy waters of their native Minnesota, to premiere soon.)

The Cactus Blossoms, aka brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum, bring new energy and vitality to a classic sound with their blood harmonies, instantly memorable songwriting and timeless sound. The brothers and their band will be touring here and abroad this summer, including support dates for Jenny Lewis and a July 6 appearance in London’s Hyde Park.

Rolling Stone writes, “there’s no getting around it: You’re Dreaming is pretty damn dreamy” and Garden & Gun magazine says, “the brothers’ transcendent harmonies shine throughout and the slippery, spooky guitar work gives You’re Dreaming a stamp of authenticity, despite hailing from the frozen tundra of the North Star State.”

The Cactus Blossoms have toured Europe and Australia, performed at Newport Folk Fest, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Stagecoach Fest and others and were featured by Rolling Stone Country, NPR Heavy Rotation, NPR All Things Considered, Folk Alley, Noisey, Garden & Gun, CMT, A Prairie Home Companion and more.

http://www.thecactusblossoms.com for more info.

Official video for “Stoplight Kisses”

THE CACTUS BLOSSOMS ON TOUR

WE 5/31 Evanston, IL – SPACE

TH 6/01 St Louis, MO – The Stage at KDHX

FR 6/02 Nashville, TN – Musicians Corner

SA 6/03 Nelsonville, OH – Nelsonville Music Festival

SU 6/04 Bloomington, IN – Buskirk-Chumley Theater

MO 6/05 Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre

SA 6/10 St. Cloud, MN – Pioneer Place on 5th Theatre

FR 6/16 Sioux Falls, SD – Icon Lounge

SA 6/17 Lincoln, NE – Nebraska Folk and Roots Festival

TH 7/06 London, UK – Hyde Park w/ Kings of Leon, Pixies,…

FR 7/07 Riaza, Spain – Huercasa Country Festival

SA 7/08 Lille, Belgium – Sjock Festival

SU 7/09 Helmond, Netherlands – Cacaofabriek

WE 7/12 New York, NY – The Mercury Lounge

TH 7/13 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

FR 7/14 Vienna, VA – Jammin’ Java

SA 7/15 Mt. Solon, VA – Red Wings Roots Festival

SU 7/16 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

SA 7/22-23 Marquette, MI – Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival

FR 7/28-30 Calgary, Canada – Calgary Folk Festival

SU 7/30 Minneapolis, MN – Music in the Zoo with Steve Earle & The Mastersons

SA 8/05 West De Moines, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

SA 8/19 Arnoldsville, GA – Wildwood Revival (duo show)

TH 8/24 Chisholm, MN – Minnesota Discovery Center

SA 9/16 Bristol, VA – Bristol Rhythm & Roots