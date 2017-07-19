THE ELLAMENO BEAT TO RELEASE DEBUT FULL-LENGTH ALBUM, ‘SURFACE,’ AUGUST 11TH, 2017

100% OF FIRST MONTH’S PROCEEDS TO BE DONATED TO MAULI OLA FOUNDATION

The Ellameno Beat are gearing up to release their debut full-length album Surface on August 11th, 2017. This independent release marks a major step forward for the Florida-based surf enthusiasts. The Ellameno Beat is made up of band mastermind Reggie Froom, James Rosenblit (drums), Dylon Hixon(bass), Matt Diamond (trumpet/vocals), and Walker Brantingham (Keys.) Staying true to their mission of making the world a better place, the band will donate the first month of proceeds from Surface to the Mauli Ola Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing hope and confidence to individuals living with genetic diseases.

Following 2015’s Party Wave EP, which put the band on the map climbing to #3 on iTunes Reggae Chart and #11 on the Billboard‘s, The Ellameno Beat were fortunate enough to being touring and experiencing the world outside the regular framework of the monotonous everyday. These experiences ignited a fire in the deeper realms of their inner-being. While Party Wave saw a young band focused around a theme of fun, Surface explores a universe of deep introspection and existentialism, which Froom promises is only the tip of the iceberg of things to come. “I like to think that it represents the surface of the ocean that is our massive repertoire of passionate content we are waiting to give to the world. It reinforces the notion that we are beginning this long journey with an honest commitment to see things through to the end.”

As technological advances in music have provided easier access to professional-grade tools and led to high-powered machines dropping in cost, the band stayed true to their independent nature by producing the entire album in Reggie’s home studio, allowing full control over every aspect of the album, from the dreamy synthscapes to the booming dub basslines. The home setup also allows for inspiration to flow on its natural schedule. The goal of this in-house approach is to stay outside of any outside influence and keep the music passionate and pure. Careful attention was paid to creating a unique musical environment, including fine-tuning every last drum sample, providing unparalleled tonal qualities.

Musically, the 10-track album finds The Ellameno Beat exploring beyond their comfort zone, setting elements of multiple genres atop reggae-fueled roots. The first song, “Bumpy Road” takes a swift detour away from the party origins with a spacey intro that perfectly sets the mood before “One of Us” flexes the band’s soul and disco muscles. “Half Empty” calls for a more optimistic approach on life. Lead single “Muse” is followed by the high-energy “Distance” calls for remaining steadfast in the quest for good in what can sometimes be a gloomy world. “Momentary Light” came about from a heart to heart conversation about seizing the joy in life, even when it may be fleeting.

The writing of “Take Me Away” was heavily fueled by a deep moment of clarity with Beck’s ‘Morning Phase’ album after literally driving through a blizzard to enjoy a serene sunset. “Used to Be” is a reflection on older times, and an ode to growing beyond them and digging beyond the surface level. “Grow On” brings raises the energy level with, another encouraging track that summarizes the band’s current phase. Capping off the album is “Last Call,” an inspiring forward-looking tune featuring Signal Fire.

Surface showcases The Ellameno Beat’s rapid maturation and serves as a refreshing emergence in an expanding scene. The friendly, helpful nature and grounded worldview of this band combined with strong rhythms and increasingly complex lyrical themes are sure to help this band rise up the ranks in a hurry. By teaming up with the Mauli Ola Foundation, The Ellameno Beat are truly putting their money where their mouths are. Look out for Surface, dropping everywhere August 11th.