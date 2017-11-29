The Jauntee with the Cycles at the Salvage Station, December 7, 9pm

The Jauntee w/s/g Cycles @ Salvage Station

December 7, 2017

$5adv/$10dos | 21+

Doors @ 8pm, Show at 9pm

FB EVENT:

The Jauntee – Live Recordings: thejauntee.bandcamp.com – Facebook: www.facebook.com/thejauntee

Promo Assets, Music, Videos, and more: http://thejauntee.everupwarden t.com/

Road warriors, The Jauntee have just announced a national fall tour on the heels of their summer midwest run. The band will depart Colorado after playing a few shows in their new backyard and hit some markets on their cross-country tour. They will return to some of their favorite spots, including Aisle 5 in Atlanta, The 8×10 in Baltimore, and The Southern in Charlottesville with some new and returning characters including Cycles, The Southern Belles, Roots of a Rebellion, and more.

In Asheville, NC the band will team up with psychedelic rock-fusion trio Cycles, who will get the night started. Following Cycles, the groups will debut a ‘Jauntycles’ set, a collaboration between members of both bands. This will segue into The Jauntee’s closing set.

Hailing from Boston and as graduates of Berklee School of Music, The Jauntee have solidified a dedicated following through playing staple venues across the country and several national festivals including Catskill Chill, Disc Jam, Peach Fest and more. The band is perhaps more widely recognized for their relentless and extensive touring schedule which has resulted in sold-out shows on the East Coast, across the Midwest, and as far West as Colorado. A focus on live improvisation, setlist variety, and musical exploration means every show is different from the last, indeed making The Jauntee a live act to see again and again.

Drawing influence from a wide variety of acts, The Jauntee’s improvisational landscape spans multiple genres, from rock and jazz all the way to bluegrass, psychedelic, and ambient. Their willingness to explore styles, abandon all song structure, and dive into ‘the weird’ sets them apart from the average upcoming jam band. They aim to push the boundaries of improvisation, embrace the moment and engage the audience. With a quickly growing loyal fanbase, an ever-expanding song catalog and an inclination for open-ended improvisation, The Jauntee promise to deliver a unique experience.

Fall 2017 Tour Dates

10/18 – The Fox Theater – Boulder, CO †

11/2 – Cervantes Otherside – Denver, CO%

11/3 – Cervantes Otherside – Denver, CO

11/4 – Declaration Brewing – Denver, CO%

11/10 – Bodega’s Alley – Lincoln, NE

11/11 – Willie’s Saloon – Stillwater ,OK

11/12 – Central Standard Brewing – Wichita, KS

11/16 – 2720 Cherokee – St. Louis, MO

11/17 – Stanley’s Pub – Cincinnati, OH

11/18 – Brothers Drake – Columbus, OH

11/19 – MilkBoy – Philadelphia, PA

11/22 – Garry Owen – Gettysburg, PA

11/24 – The Hollow – Albany, NY*

11/25 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA#

11/26 – Garcia’s @ Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY

11/29 – The 8×10 – Baltimore, MD$

11/30 – The Camel – Richmond, VA@

12/1 – Boathouse Live – Newport News, VA

12/2 – The Southern – Charlottesville, VA&

12/5 – The Local – Boone, NC

12/6 – Heist Brewery – Charlotte, NC

12/7 – Salvage Station – Asheville, NC^

12/8 – Aisle 5 – Atlanta, GA^

12/9 – The Hummingbird – Macon, GA

12/13 – Sidetracks Music Hall – Huntsville, AL

12/14 – Blue Canoe – Tupelo, MS

12/15 – Deep Ellum Art Co. – Dallas, TX

† w/ Flash Mountain Flood

% Jauntgrass show

* w/ Formula 5

# w/ Viva La Hop

$ Bunk Buddha Residency

@ w/ Roots of a Rebellion

& w/ The Southern Belles

^ w/ Cycles

“In concert The Jauntee’s mathematical compositions lead to volcanic jams as Sollenberger transforms from a pedal-wizard into the Incredible Guitar Hulk”

“This is the kind of album that made me fall in love with music.”