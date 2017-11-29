The Jauntee with the Cycles at the Salvage Station, December 7, 9pm
Road warriors, The Jauntee have just announced a national fall tour on the heels of their summer midwest run. The band will depart Colorado after playing a few shows in their new backyard and hit some markets on their cross-country tour. They will return to some of their favorite spots, including Aisle 5 in Atlanta, The 8×10 in Baltimore, and The Southern in Charlottesville with some new and returning characters including Cycles, The Southern Belles, Roots of a Rebellion, and more.
In Asheville, NC the band will team up with psychedelic rock-fusion trio Cycles, who will get the night started. Following Cycles, the groups will debut a ‘Jauntycles’ set, a collaboration between members of both bands. This will segue into The Jauntee’s closing set.
Hailing from Boston and as graduates of Berklee School of Music, The Jauntee have solidified a dedicated following through playing staple venues across the country and several national festivals including Catskill Chill, Disc Jam, Peach Fest and more. The band is perhaps more widely recognized for their relentless and extensive touring schedule which has resulted in sold-out shows on the East Coast, across the Midwest, and as far West as Colorado. A focus on live improvisation, setlist variety, and musical exploration means every show is different from the last, indeed making The Jauntee a live act to see again and again.
Drawing influence from a wide variety of acts, The Jauntee’s improvisational landscape spans multiple genres, from rock and jazz all the way to bluegrass, psychedelic, and ambient. Their willingness to explore styles, abandon all song structure, and dive into ‘the weird’ sets them apart from the average upcoming jam band. They aim to push the boundaries of improvisation, embrace the moment and engage the audience. With a quickly growing loyal fanbase, an ever-expanding song catalog and an inclination for open-ended improvisation, The Jauntee promise to deliver a unique experience.
