The WCU Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center presents WCU Collects: Recent Acquisitions, from October 2,  January 26, 2018 with  reception on Thursday, October 5

The exhibition reception on Thursday, October 5, 5 – 7 pm features catered hors-d’oeuvres, wine, live music, and a gallery talk that explores the WCU Fine Art Museum collecting process and focus. This WCU Collects exhibition showcases a selection of artworks recently given to the Museum and includes a number of artists not previously represented in the collection. The WCU Fine Art Museum stewards a collection of more than 1,500 art objects in all media—from painting and printmaking to book arts, sculpture, ceramics, and contemporary craft. As the museum continues to research and interpret the collection, purchases and gifts expand and strengthen its holdings. New acquisitions find their way into the collection through a variety of routes and particularly through the generosity of donors.

All WCU Fine Art Museum exhibitions and receptions are free and open to the public. For further information, please visit go.wcu.edu/wcucollects or call (828) 227-3591.

The WCU Fine Art Museum boasts four art galleries with exhibitions year-round. The Museum is open Tuesday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 4 pm and Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm. The WCU Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center is located at 199 Centennial Drive, Cullowhee, NC 28783.