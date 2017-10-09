The Zombies are coming! HART presents ZOMBIE PROM the musical October 16 – 29

The Zombies are coming! The Zombies are coming! The Zombies are coming!

Just in time for Halloween HART is staging its most outrageous show of the year, Zombie Prom the musical. This rock-n-roll Off-Broadway hit is set in the atomic 1950s at Enrico Fermi High, where the law is laid down by a zany, tyrannical principal. Pretty senior Toffee has fallen for the class bad boy. Family pressure forces her to end the romance, and he charges off on his motorcycle to the nuclear waste dump. He returns glowing and determined to reclaim Toffee’s heart. He still wants to graduate, but most of all he wants to take Toffee to the prom.

The show is inspired by the atomic horror films of the 1950’s that saw giant ants, blobs, and other giant radiated creatures wreaking havoc on urban populations. With rock n’ roll themed music the show is a suitable romp for the entire family.

In addition to the show, HART is also throwing a Zombie Prom, Prom on Saturday, October 28. The new Fangmeyer Theater is being transformed into a 1950’s gym with prom food and beverages, costume prizes and magic. Zombies of all types are welcome, from nuclear zombies to Walking Dead zombies, and the event is open to all ages.

HART’s production is being directed by Mark Jones and features Karen Covington-Yow, Dominic Aquilino, Clara Burrus, Maximilian Koger, Erin McCarson, Dwight Chiles, Alexa Edelman, Charlie Wilson, Heather Bronson, Kris Saucedo, Jessica Garland, Martine Rose, Kelsey Sewell and Frank Davis. Be sure to make your reservations for dining at HARMONS DEN before the show.

ZOMBIE PROM the Musical runs; October 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 at 7:30 and Sundays October 15, 22, 29 at 2 pm. Special discount tickets for the Thursday Performances Oct. 19 and 26. For reservations call 828 456 6322 or go online to www.harttheatre.org