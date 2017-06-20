There is a new sheriff in the R&B world known as LamiGs Musico

There is a sheriff in the R&B world. He goes by the name of LamiGs Musico The Urban R&B Phenom.

Once upon a time, LamiGs Musico was a thug rapper known as C.T. (Crunch Time) of Da Rados. After some time performing and a near fatal auto accident that almost took his life, C.T.’s outlook on life changed. And after a couple of years of recovery and recollection, he returned to his passion, music, with a whole new style, and under a new moniker. Today he goes by LamiGs Musico, and while the name and genre are different, the talent remains top notch.

With a sound somewhere between the modern ways of Future and the vibe of T-Pain, LamiGs Musico delivers what he has dubbed his “urban perspective,” only with a twist of sincerity that provides a humble overall demeanor.

“LOVE Is My Drug” and his first release “Heard About You” are just the tip of his musical iceberg having appeared on “Las Vegas Live” with Ninon. He released a new single with “In-Ex Records from the U.K.” for Summer 2017 “Sittin’ On The Bench” which will be in stores June 30, 2017, but is already available directly from In-Ex Records website.

Those interested in LamiGs Musico can check him out online or at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Nevada or get in touch with him via the information below;

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Patreon, Bandcamp, LinkedIn, and more.

https://t.co/gWxVDfWgGl

http://www.in-exrecords.co.uk/?product=sittin-on-the-bench www.cdbaby.com › Lamigs Musico