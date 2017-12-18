‘True Love: A Practice for Awakening the Heart’ coming February 06, 2018

Love might not be what we think it is. We all seek the happiness that comes from loving and being loved, yet we often find ourselves dissatisfied in our relationships and unable to grasp the cause. Thich Nhat Hanh here shows the way to overcome our recurrent obstacles to love–by learning to be mindful, open, and present with ourselves and others. As he explains, “training is needed in order to love properly; and to be able to give happiness and joy, you must practice deep looking directed toward the person you love. Because if you do not understand this person, you cannot love properly. Understanding is the essence of love.”

This quintessential guide to loving also introduces the four key aspects of love described in the Buddhist tradition–loving-kindness, compassion, joy, and freedom–and describes many simple and direct ways in which we can practice authentic love in our everyday lives.

Cover art: White Lotus (Nelumbo Odorata), c. 1800, unknown artist. Courtesy of Harvard Art Museums/Arthur M. Sackler Museum, Gift of Eric Schroeder

Imprint: Random House Audio

Genre: Religion – Buddhism – Zen



2 Hours