‘UNNECESSARY FARCE’ Opening at HART August 25

UNNECESSARY FARCE

Opening August 25

Two Cops. Three Crooks. Eight Doors. Go! Unnecessary Farce, winner of nine regional theatre awards, is the comedy by Paul Slade Smith that combines all the elements of classic farce with a contemporary American plot. The play opens at the HART Theatre on August 25 for a three week run.

In a cheap motel, the embezzling Mayor Meekly is supposed to meet with Karen Brown, his female accountant. In the room next door are two undercover cops, bookish officer Eric Sheridan and overeager officer Billie Dwyer. Both of whom are supposed to catch the Mayors sketchy meeting on videotape. But there’s some confusion as to who’s in which room, who’s watching the video, who’s taken the money, who’s hired a crazed Scottish hit man, and why the accountant keeps taking her clothes off.

Unnecessary Farce received its premiere at the BoarsHead Theater in Lansing, Michigan on October 27, 2006, under the direction of Kristine Thatcher – and has had over 225 productions to date – throughout the United States, and in Great Britain, Australia, Singapore, Switzerland (in a Swiss German translation), Iceland (in Icelandic) and Canada (in both English and French)

The play is directed by Julie Kinter, and features the talent of: Chase Wells, Anna Denson, Sarah Liphom, Dan Dutterer, Holly Cope, David Krarup, and David Spivey.

Harmons’ Den Bistro will be serving dinner before the show with the first seating time at 5:45PM and it’s second at 6:15PM. A Sunday Brunch Buffet will also be available at Harmons Den Bistro from 12:15pm on Sundays. The Bistro will remain open after the show providing drinks and snacks on selected performance nights for the audience, cast, and crew.

All performances are at the HART Theater, 250 Pigeon St. in Waynesville. For reservations contact the the HART Box Office at 828 456 6322 Tuesday-Saturday from 1-5pm or go online at www.harttheatre.org. Show dates are : Aug. 25, 26, Sept. 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 at 7:30 and Aug. 27, and Sept. 3 and 10 at 2pm