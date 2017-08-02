!VIVA! — CONTEMPORARY LATIN AMERICAN ART — FROM THE COLLECTION OF RANDY SHULL AND HEDY FISCHER • EXHIBITION at 22 London

22 London Rd., Asheville, N.C.

September 16 through October 14, 2017

Opening Reception Saturday, September 16, 6–10 pm

Other hours by appointment

Hedy Fischer and Randy Shull are pleased to announce ¡VIVA!, the second exhibition at 22 London,

a 10,000 square foot artist-driven studio / warehouse /exhibition space. Coinciding with Mexican Independence Day, ¡VIVA! is a timely exhibition of Latin American contemporary art, primarily

from the collection of Fischer and Shull, which explores important contemporary international issues

in Latin America and beyond through sculpture, painting, photography and video.The artists include:

Pedro Reyes, Abraham Cruzvillegas, Allora & Calzadilla, Jose Dávila, Santiago Sierra, Rafael Ferrer,

Jorge Méndez Blake, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Regina José Galindo, Anthony Goicolea, Angel Otero,

Javier Téllez, Gabriel de la Mora, Moris, Armando Romero, Tania Franco Klein, Iván Argote and Rivane Neuenschwander.

Curators: Hedy Fischer and Randy Shull

For more information and press inquiries, contact Randy Shull, (828) 216-1337, randy.shull@gmail.com