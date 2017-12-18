‘When Things Fall Apart’ Heart Advice for Difficult Times

Pema Chödrön’s perennially best-selling classic on overcoming life’s difficulties cuts to the heart of spirituality and personal growth, and makes for a perfect addition to one’s spiritual library.

How can we live our lives when everything seems to fall apart—when we are continually overcome by fear, anxiety, and pain? The answer, Pema Chödrön suggests, might be just the opposite of what you expect. Here, in her most beloved and acclaimed work, Pema shows that moving toward painful situations and becoming intimate with them can open up our hearts in ways we never before imagined. Drawing from traditional Buddhist wisdom, she offers life-changing tools for transforming suffering and negative patterns into habitual ease and boundless joy.

Imprint: Random House Audio

Genre: Religion – Buddhism – Tibetan



5 Hours and 45 Minutes