Wiley Cash talks Tuesday, October 3, UNC Asheville Lipinsky Hall (On UNC Campus) 7PM in Conversation with Charles Frazier

    The Last Ballad

    Twelve times a week, twenty-eight-year-old Ella May Wiggins makes the two-mile trek to and from her job at American Mill No. 2 in Bessemer City, NC. The insular community considers the mill’s owners-the newly arrived Goldberg brothers-white but not American and expects them to pay Ella May and others workers less because they toil alongside African Americans like Violet, Ella May’s best friend. While the dirty, hazardous job earns Ella a paltry nine dollars for seventy-two hours of work each week, it’s the only opportunity she has. Her no-good husband John has run off again, and she must keep her four young children alive with whatever she can find.

     

    When the union leaflets first come through the mill, Ella May has a taste of hope, a yearning for the better life the organizers promise. But the mill owners claim the union is nothing but a front for the Bolshevik menace sweeping across Europe. To maintain their control, the owners will use every means in their power, including bloodshed, to prevent workers from banding together. On the night of the county’s biggest rally, Ella makes up her mind to join the movement-a decision that will have lasting consequences for her children, her friends, her town-indeed all that she loves.

     

    Intertwining myriad voices, Wiley Cash brings to life the heartbreak and bravery of the now forgotten struggle of the labor movement in early Twentieth Century America-and pays tribute to the thousands of heroic women and men who risked their lives to win basic rights for all workers. Lyrical, heartbreaking, and haunting, this eloquent new novel confirms Wiley Cash’s place among our nation’s finest writers.

    a sweeping, old-fashioned saga … [THE LAST BALLAD] is powerful and moving, exploring complex historical issues that are still with us today.”
    Booklist

     

    “Inspired by the events of an actual textile-mill strike in 1929, Cash creates a vivid picture of one woman’s desperation. . .  A heartbreaking and beautifully written look at the real people involved in the labor movement.”
    —KIRKUS

     

    “A promising young voice in Southern Fiction … [Cash] writes with earnestness and great sympathy”
    Library Journal

     

    “This suspenseful, moving novel is a story of struggle and personal sacrifice for the greater good that will resonate with readers of John Steinbeck or Ron Rash.”
    —Publishers Weekly

     

    “Wiley Cash reveals the dignity and humanity of people asking for a fair shot in an unfair world.”
    —Christina Baker Kline, author of A Piece of the World and Orphan Train

     

    Wiley Cash pulls no punches in this gorgeous, gut-wrenching novel, and that’s entirely as it should be for a story of desperate people. In an era when American workers are besieged as they haven’t been since the Great Depression, I can think of no more relevant novel for our times than THE LAST BALLAD.”
    — Ben Fountain, Author of Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk

     

    Saturday, September 30th

    WILMINGTON, NC

    Barnes & Noble

    850 Inspiration Drive

    3:00 PM

     

    Tuesday, October 3rd

    ASHEVILLE, NC

    UNC Asheville

    Lipinsky Hall (On UNC Campus)

    7:00 PM

    In Conversation with Charles Frazier

    Music by Shannon Whitworth

     

    Wednesday, October 4th
    SPARTANBURG, SC
    Hub City
    186 W Main Street
    7:00 PM

    In conversation with John Lane

     

    Thursday, October 5th
    GASTONIA, NC
    Loray Mill
    300 S Firestone Street

    6:30 PM

     

    Friday, October 6th
    WILMINGTON, NC
    WHQR Gallery
    254 N Front Street
    7:00 PM

    In Conversation with Mallory Brady Cash

     

    Saturday, October 7th
    SOUTHERN PINES, NC
    Country Bookshop
    140 NW Broad Street
    4:00 PM

    In Conversation with Kevin Maurer

     

    Sunday, October 8th

    CHARLOTTE, NC

    Park Road Books

    4139 Park Road

    2:00 PM

     

    Monday, October 9th
    BIRMINGHAM, AL
    Alabama Booksmith
    2626 19th Place S.

    5:00 PM

     

    Tuesday, October 10th
    RALEIGH, NC
    Quail Ridge Books and Music
    4209-100 Lassiter Mill Road

    7:00 PM

    In Conversation with Jill McCorkle

     

    Wednesday, October 11th
    CHAPEL HILL, NC
    Flyleaf Books
    752 MLK Jr Boulevard

    7:00 PM

    In Conversation with Randall Kenan

    Introduction by Daniel Wallace

    Thursday, October 12th
    WAYNESVILLE, NC
    The Wineseller

    w/ Blue Ridge Books
    20 Church Street

    12:00 PM

     

    Thursday, October 12th
    KNOXVILLE, TN
    Union Ave Books
    517 Union Avenue

    7:00 pm

     

    Saturday, October 14th
    NASHVILLE, TN
    Southern Festival of Books
    301 6th Ave N
    War Memorial Plaza

    10:00 AM

    In Conversation with Nicole Krauss, Claire Cameron, and Stephanie Powell Watts

     

    Monday, October 16th

    GREENVILLE, SC

    1. Judson Booksellers

    130 S. Main Street

    7:00 PM

     

    Tuesday, October 17th
    DAVIDSON, NC
    Main Street Books
    126 South Main Street

    7:00 PM

     

    Wednesday, October 18th
    WINSTON SALEM, NC
    Book Marks
    251 N Spruce Street

    6:00 PM

     

    Thursday, October 19th
    GREENSBORO, NC
    Scuppernong Books
    304 S. Elm Street

    7:00 PM
    In conversation with Bryant Simon

     

    Friday, October 20th

    WAKE FOREST, NC

    Page 158 Books

    415 S Brooks St, Suite B

    12:00 PM

     

    Friday, October 20th
    DURHAM, NC
    Regulator Bookshop
    720 Ninth Street

    7:00 PM

    In Conversation with Lee Smith

     

    Saturday, October 21st
    PITTSBORO, NC

    McIntyre’s Books
    220 Market Street, Fearrington Village

    11:00 AM
    In Conversation with Bronwen Dickey

     

    Saturday, October 21st
    Cary, NC

    Barnes and Noble

    760 SE Maynard

    3:00 PM

     

    Tuesday, October 24th
    DALLAS, TX
    Deep Vellum Bookstore
    3000 Commerce Street

    6:30 PM

    In conversation with Ben Fountain

     

    Wednesday, October 25th
    HOUSTON, TX
    Blue Willow Bookshop
    14532 Memorial Drive

    7:00 PM

     

    Thursday, October 26th
    AUSTIN, TX
    Book People
    603 N Lamar Boulevard

    7:00 PM

    In Conversation with Clay Smith

     

    Wednesday, November 1st
    PROVIDENCE, RI
    Evening with Authors

    Location and Time TBA

    With Alice Hoffman and Nicole Strauss

     

    Thursday, November 2nd
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation
    Verse & Vino Annual fundraiser

    501 S College Street

    6:30 PM

     

    Thursday, November 9th
    SPOKANE, WA
    Spokane Public Library
    906 West Main Avenue

    Time TBA

     

    Friday, November 17th

    HICKORY, NC

    Barnes and Noble

    2405 US-70

    7:00 PM

     

    Saturday, November 18th

    BREVARD, NC

    Highland Books

    277 N Broad Street

    11:00 AM

    Saturday, November 18th
    ASHEVILLE, NC
    Barnes and Noble
    3 S Tunnel Road

    3:00 PM

     

    Friday, December 1st

    PAWLEY’S ISLAND, SC

    Litchfield Books

    11421 Ocean Highway

    11:30 AM

     

    Thursday, December 7th

    ATLANTA, GA
    “Writers at the Wrecking Bar”
    Hosted by A Cappella Books
    292 Morland Avenue NE
    Time TBA

    In Conversation TBA

    Thursday, December 14th

    SOUTH EUCLID, OH

    Cuyahoga Public Library

    1876 S Green Road

    7:00 PM

    In Conversation with Thirty Umrigar

     

     

