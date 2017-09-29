Wiley Cash talks Tuesday, October 3, UNC Asheville Lipinsky Hall (On UNC Campus) 7PM in Conversation with Charles Frazier
The Last Ballad
Twelve times a week, twenty-eight-year-old Ella May Wiggins makes the two-mile trek to and from her job at American Mill No. 2 in Bessemer City, NC. The insular community considers the mill’s owners-the newly arrived Goldberg brothers-white but not American and expects them to pay Ella May and others workers less because they toil alongside African Americans like Violet, Ella May’s best friend. While the dirty, hazardous job earns Ella a paltry nine dollars for seventy-two hours of work each week, it’s the only opportunity she has. Her no-good husband John has run off again, and she must keep her four young children alive with whatever she can find.
When the union leaflets first come through the mill, Ella May has a taste of hope, a yearning for the better life the organizers promise. But the mill owners claim the union is nothing but a front for the Bolshevik menace sweeping across Europe. To maintain their control, the owners will use every means in their power, including bloodshed, to prevent workers from banding together. On the night of the county’s biggest rally, Ella makes up her mind to join the movement-a decision that will have lasting consequences for her children, her friends, her town-indeed all that she loves.
Intertwining myriad voices, Wiley Cash brings to life the heartbreak and bravery of the now forgotten struggle of the labor movement in early Twentieth Century America-and pays tribute to the thousands of heroic women and men who risked their lives to win basic rights for all workers. Lyrical, heartbreaking, and haunting, this eloquent new novel confirms Wiley Cash’s place among our nation’s finest writers.
“a sweeping, old-fashioned saga … [THE LAST BALLAD] is powerful and moving, exploring complex historical issues that are still with us today.”
—Booklist
“Inspired by the events of an actual textile-mill strike in 1929, Cash creates a vivid picture of one woman’s desperation. . . A heartbreaking and beautifully written look at the real people involved in the labor movement.”
—KIRKUS
“A promising young voice in Southern Fiction … [Cash] writes with earnestness and great sympathy”
—Library Journal
“This suspenseful, moving novel is a story of struggle and personal sacrifice for the greater good that will resonate with readers of John Steinbeck or Ron Rash.”
—Publishers Weekly
“Wiley Cash reveals the dignity and humanity of people asking for a fair shot in an unfair world.”
—Christina Baker Kline, author of A Piece of the World and Orphan Train
“Wiley Cash pulls no punches in this gorgeous, gut-wrenching novel, and that’s entirely as it should be for a story of desperate people. In an era when American workers are besieged as they haven’t been since the Great Depression, I can think of no more relevant novel for our times than THE LAST BALLAD.”
— Ben Fountain, Author of Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
