Works by Mark Bettis & Christine Kosiba based on “Aesop’s Fables”

Coming to the Mark Bettis Studio & Gallery in the River Arts District Wedge building are the timeless and simple truths conveyed to generations by the Ancient Greek story teller Aesop through his beloved fables. Brought to life through paint and clayby Western North Carolina artists Mark Bettis and Christine Kosiba are the stories of Fox and Crow, Wolf and Shadow, Cock and Fox, and Bear and Bees, among a few — all lending their wisdom, weaknesses, and longing to our shared condition and journey.

Aesop’s Fables or the Aesopica is a collection of fables credited to Aesop, a slave and storyteller believed to have lived in ancient Greece between 620 and 564 BCE. The fables originally belonged to the oral tradition and were not collected for some three centuries after Aesop’s death.

The opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 PM on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Mark Bettis Studio & Gallery, 123 Roberts Street in Asheville. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.

About Mark Bettis:

Mark comes from a musical family; his mother a musician and artist in her own right who encouraged him to pursue his love for the arts. He attended Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, FL and had a successful career in the commercial arts before he actualized a career in painting, his true love. Mark moved to Asheville, NC and opened a studio/gallery in the Wedge building where he currently paints and shows his work. Mark’s work is also shown in numerous galleries throughout the U.S.

About Christine Kosiba:

Kosiba, led by her connection to the natural world and her love of the responsiveness and the tactile intuition of clay, is self-taught. Christine’s process made her a natural teacher and she has been extremely active as an instructor and lecturer in our region. Her work can be seen in permanent public installations in NC and VA, and in juried exhibitions and galleries across the country. Christine is a member of both Southern Highland Craft Guild and Piedmont Craftsmen. Her studio is located in Brevard, NC.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Dogwood Alliance