Yellow Feather plays The Grey Eagle Wed, Dec 13

The Old Fort, NC band Yellow Feather, which features vocalist Casey Kristofferson, principal songwriter and guitarist/vocalist Hunter Begley and lap steel player Charlie Wills, dropped their debut album, And Gold, on Friday, December 1 and will be playing select shows before the end of the year to support the release. On Wed, Dec 13 they will be opening for the David Bromberg Quintet at The Grey Eagle in Asheville and on Friday, Dec 15 they will be playing a Tom Petty Tribute/Hurricane Relief Fundraiser at Tipsy Music Pub in Greenville, SC.

And Gold features drummer Herschel VanDyke and bassist Robert Parks along with a slew of special guests. The album was recorded at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, NC with producer and frequent Todd Snider collaborator Rorey Carroll, mixed at Café Rooster Records in Nashville, TN with sound engineer Gabe Masterson and mastered by Alex McCollough (Jim Lauderdale, Amanda Shires, Todd Snider) at True East Mastering in Nashville.

www.thegreyeagle.com

www.yellowfeatherband.com



