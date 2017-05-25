Youth Art Competition Award Winners Grades K-8 or Ages 5-13 sponsored by Institute for the Arts & Education

Hot Works’ inaugural Asheville Fine Art Show held May 20 & 21 at U.S. Cellular Center was a positive experience for the many families who call Asheville home, along with our patrons, sponsors, and last but not least, the artists. Inclement weather on Sunday notwithstanding, the show featured 100 professional, juried artists whose work was original and personally handmade by the artist who was present at the show.

As part of our commitment to bring art education into the community, a youth art competition for grades K-8 (or ages 5-13) is integrated into the art fair. Sponsored by Institute for the Arts & Education (IA&E), the non-profit arm of Hot Works which focuses on visual arts, ethnic diversity, community enrichment and fostering art education among young students, the Youth Art Competition is a tradition in all five of Hot Works shows. To date, more than 1,325 students have participated in this program nationwide.

The competition gives budding, young artists a golden opportunity to begin learning the rules of being part of a professional art show and exhibition. It exposes young artists to the opportunity of creating his or her art for a living – doing something he/she loves to do, and most importantly, how to do it. The art show provided these students with an unmatched learning experience, and exposed families to artwork that they would not have otherwise seen. Young artists were encouraged to speak with the artists in the show – all professionals — and to ask them questions about participating in art shows as a career.

This year’s youth art contest included 12 student entries from eight schools; all of the youth art entries were displayed in the art fair. Alonzo Hubbard, a professional mixed media artist in the show, was the Youth Art judge. Criteria for judging the youth art was based on technique/execution and originality, which is similar to the criteria for the judging of the professional artist awards. There was $250 in cash awards provided to four young winners, along with a beautiful, colorful, two-foot-long ribbon – which is the same-size ribbon provided to the professional artist award winners.

Most of the young artists and their families attended the event on Sunday afternoon, when the winners were announced at 3pm. At the beginning of the award presentation, it was explained, “If you do not win, do not give up. Even the best artists do not get accepted into all the art shows that they want to do, nor do they win a prize at every show they participate in. If you enjoy creating art, continue doing it. Art is subjective, and if one judge does not like your work, another one might. Also, please congratulate those who do win.” As part of the presentation of awards, an explanation was provided as to why Mr. Hubbard selected each of the winning pieces –another educational experience to the students.

Lila Jones, age 6 of Isaac Dickson Elementary School, won the coveted $100 Best of Youth Art with her clay art. Below please find the Youth Art award winners:

Hot Works Asheville Fine Art Show

May 20 & 21, 2017

$250 Youth Art Competition Awards

One $100 Best of Youth Art:

Lila Jones, Clay, Age 6, Isaac Dickson Elementary School, Asheville

Three $50 Youth Art Awards of Excellence:

Lily Ortiz, Jewelry, Age 7, Claxton Elementary, Asheville

Mary Margaret Bowles, Drawing, Age 5, Pre-Kindergarten

Anya Uscocovich, Painting, Age 8, E. E. Waddell Language Academy, Charlotte

Join us….

2nd annual

HotWorks.org Asheville Fine Art Show

May 2018

Asheville, NC

Youth Art Competition

Grades K-8 or Ages 5-13

