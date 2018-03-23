21ST ANNUAL GREENING UP THE MOUNTAINS FESTIVAL APRIL 28 IN SYLVA

The 21st Annual Greening Up The Mountains Spring Festival fills the streets of Sylva, the backdrop of the Oscar-nominated film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” with thousands of visitors Saturday, April 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Greening Up The Mountains features more than 200 vendors including artisans, crafters, local schools, businesses, and non-profit organizations. This year’s festival will feature more than 10 food vendors offering a variety of tasty options.

The festival will kick-off at 8 a.m. with a 5k Run and Walk at Mark Watson Park, with an awards ceremony at 10 a.m. Participants may sign up in advance at www.greeningupthemountains.com. The Cataloochee Annual Cubmobile Race, hosted by Boy Scouts of America, will have registration beginning at 9 a.m. with the race starting at 10 a.m. This event is open to all registered Cubscouts.

Music will begin on the Main Street Stage at 9:30 a.m. with the Mountain Youth Talent Contest. Participants may contact Heather Gordon at heather_gordan@ncsu.org to register in advance. Music will continue with twelve bands playing on two stages throughout the day. Visitors will experience a range of musical genres.

In addition to an inflatable slide and the “Balloon Goon,” Southwestern Child Development will be hosting a rock painting booth in the Kid’s Zone. Kids can also enjoy face-painting, fun games, arts and crafts and much more.

Eric’s Fish Market, in partnership with Lulu’s on Main, will be hosting a Crawfish Boil and the area’s local breweries and wineries will be featured in the festival’s beverage arts area on Mill Street.

Sylva’s local farmer’s market will be open and offering a variety locally produced goods.

Visitors can explore Sylva’s selection of antique and resale shops, as well as many vendors featuring recycled and upcycled materials.

The Greening Up The Mountains Spring Festival is a celebration of Spring through both traditional and contemporary forms of art, music, food, and beverage which honors our community and the local artisans of the Appalachian Mountains.

Please visit www.greeningupthemountains for more information or contact Kendra Hamm, Event Coordinator, at greeningupthemountains@gmail.com.