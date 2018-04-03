Achieving The Highest Level Of Customer Loyalty in Asheville

It is essential for businesses to have the loyalty of their customers to not only attract repeat customers, but to gain new customers through word of mouth. Today’s competition demands a fierce loyalty from purchasers, especially in a city such as Asheville, with close to 90,000 residents. Not only does the city have businesses similar to one another, the Internet causes a new level of stiff competition. Find out how to gain and keep loyalty around Asheville by adding a few simple tools to the marketing toolbox.

Deliver Better than Great Customer Service

Giving each customer personalized attention is a terrific beginning toward great customer service, but businesses must reach beyond this to maintain loyalty. The company must become an essential part of the lives of its customers. Listen closely to customers and find out their specific needs. Learn how to meet those needs, which will help build a community around the brand. Once customers have become emotionally invested, they will be far more loyal purchasers.

When looking for new customers, find out what events are happening around town, and get in on them. There are over 50 annual events in and around Asheville, and any business not participating is missing out. Get a booth, set up a table, donate something that includes the brand, and be present for people to see the product. Take time at these festivals to give demonstrations, get friendly with people, and hand out information on the product in general. A little friendliness will go a long way in beginning the relationship toward a loyal customer base.

Make Life Easy for Customers

Make things easy for customers and they’ll come back every time. Honestly listen to complaints and respond professionally, this will stand you in good stead for creating a future relationship even with customers who have been upset. Loyalty incentives can help customers come back for more, even if they have had issue to complain in the past. Most customers who complain will mention how the situation was handled, and if a business has given an incentive, this will be mentioned. The business will get another chance to create a loyal customer, and new customers will come in, knowing they will be treated well. Communicate on social media, answering questions and responding to comments. Loyal customers like to know that a business is paying attention. Create an easy shopping experience from purchase to possible return to gain loyalty, and people who want to come back again.

Gaining a loyal customer base means making people a part of the brand. Businesses who do this successfully know their goals, and know how to achieve them. Get to know the community of Asheville, their needs, and exactly how to meet them to gain the most loyal customer base in the area.