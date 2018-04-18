ALEX KRUG COMBO ANNOUNCES KICKSTARTER LAUNCH PARTY IN SECRET LOCATION

In advance of an upcoming Kickstarter campaign, local favorite dream-rock group, Alex Krug Combo, will be hosting a concert at an undisclosed venue in walkable West Asheville on Sunday, May 6.

The six-piece ensemble, led by Brown Bag grand-prize winner Alex Krug, has been performing together for nearly four years now. The multi-generational group, which includes legendary drummer Bill Berg (Bob Dylan – Blood on the Tracks, Cat Stevens – Gold), transcends genre and stylistic labels. Since banding together, Alex Krug Combo has demonstrated excellent lyricism, tight harmonies and percussion, and compelling melodic arrangements show after show. Their first record, Gentle Spotted Giants was recorded at Echo Mountain Studios and produced by 35 year music business veteran Michael Selverne, who has worked with the likes of India.Arie and Guns n’ Roses.

After performing at multiple festivals and events throughout the country, band leader and visionary Alex Krug has accumulated a myriad of new material, and the group is ready to put fresh songs on wax.

In order to finance the forthcoming record, the band will be running a 30 day crowdfunding campaign via Kickstarter. The pledge page will go live the morning of May 6, and later that night, a kick-off party, set in a secret West Asheville location will ensue.

Says Krug, on her decision to keep the venue classified:

“We’ve been working so hard to make this campaign a reality. Amidst all the madness of preparations, we have to remember to have a little fun. Everyone wants to feel like they’re in on a secret. We want our listeners to really feel connected to this project. After all, this art would have nowhere to go if it wasn’t for them.”

Those who would like to pay witness to the exclusive performance must purchase their $11 ticket in advance, $9 if you buy before April 21. The official address will be disclosed to patrons via email the day before the show.

