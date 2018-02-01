‘Art of Our Children’ elementary student exhibition opens February 9

The Arts Council of Henderson County will present a series of exhibitions as a thematic unit entitled Mentors & Students at First Citizens Bank, 539 N. Main St., Hendersonville, NC. Celebrating the importance of art in a child’s life, the three exhibitions will feature the work of Henderson County elementary students, secondary students, and their art mentors.

The Art of Our Children elementary student exhibition will open with a reception on Friday, February 9, from 5:00pm to 6:30pm, and will close Friday, February 16. The program for the opening reception will feature The Hillandale Elementary Husky Singers, directed by Lisa Gerber and Taylor Sanders.

Art Teachers Create, the second show in the series, will feature the artwork of Henderson County’s art teachers. The exhibition will open with a reception on Friday, February 23, from 5:30 to 7:00pm, and will close Friday, March 2. All artwork will be for sale during the Mentors exhibition. The public will have a chance to win a piece of art from this show in a free raffle sponsored by Woodlands Gallery, 419 N. Main St., Hendersonville. The winning name will be drawn at the end of the series of shows on March 16. The Hendersonville Middle and High School Chamber Orchestra, directed by Amanda Tant, will perform during the opening reception.

Secondary students will be featured in the third show of the series, Artists of Tomorrow, opening Friday, March 9, from 5:30 to 7:00pm, and closing Friday, March 16. The opening will include the announcement of awards, which will include a Best of Show Award of $150, sponsored and presented by the Art League of Henderson County. The Hendersonville Middle School Eighth Grade Orchestra, directed by Amanda Tant, will perform during the opening.

Hours for all three exhibitions will be Monday through Thursday 9:00am to 5:00pm, and Fridays from 9:00am to 6:00pm. All exhibitions will be held at First Citizens Bank’s gallery on the Main Street level at 539 N. Main St., Hendersonville. The exhibitions are free, open to the public, and accessible to all.

Participation in Mentors & Students is open to public, private, parochial and home school students and teachers in Henderson County. More information can be found on the Arts Council’s website www.acofhc.org, or by emailing acofhc@bellsouth.net, or calling 828-693-8504.

Mentors & Students is sponsored by First Citizens Bank, the Dr. Minor F. Watts Fund at the Community Foundation of Henderson County, Alpha Lambda Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, and the Walmart Foundation. This project is supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources.

The Arts Council of Henderson County is a community organization that promotes, advocates for and nurtures the arts in Henderson County and Western North Carolina. Its office is located at 401 North Main St., Ste. 302, Hendersonville, NC 28792. (Entrance on Fourth Avenue West.)

The Arts Council is supported in part by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, funds administered by the Community Foundation of Henderson County, Henderson County, Henderson County Tourism Development Authority, and the City of Hendersonville.