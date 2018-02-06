Asheville Music School’s Showcasing The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ April 19

Asheville Music School’s Sound Effects Benefit Concert

Showcasing The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

Presented by Charlotte Street Computers

April 19 at Isis Music Hall

The sixth annual Sound Effects concert to benefit Asheville Music School will be held on Thursday, April 19 from 6 – 10 pm at Isis Music Hall. The featured headliner will showcase AMS teachers and advanced students covering The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album in its entirety, with full instrumentation.

“This is the third Beatles album we’ve performed live, and possibly the most challenging,” said Sound Effects musical director Ryan Reardon. “It’s one of the Fab Four’s most well-known records and the one where they dove into different recording techniques for the first time. It’s exciting not only to get to recreate that in a live setting but also to share these historic moments in music with our students.” All proceeds from the event will benefit Asheville Music School’s operations, mission, and programs, particularly the school’s growing outreach and scholarship programs.

The event will also feature AMS Outreach ensembles, including the AMS rock band Minør and pop band Vinyl Crossroads, as well as performances by AMS teachers, including gypsy jazz group Hot Club of Asheville. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on a variety of silent auction and raffle items donated by area businesses, including a day of recording at Echo Mountain Recording Studio, vacation getaways, and much more.

Sponsors of the 2018 benefit include Charlotte Street Computers, Salvage Station, Prestige Subaru, Strada Italiano and more.

About Asheville Music School

Launched in 1996 as a community-based business, Asheville Music School transitioned into nonprofit status in 2012 and relocated to Pack Square. AMS currently has an enrollment of nearly 400 students of all skill levels who study a variety of instruments in private and group lessons, summer camps, ensembles, and workshops. The 37 members of the AMS music faculty are all professional music educators and teaching artists.

The mission of AMS is strengthening Western North Carolina communities through music education and outreach. Through the Paul Thorpe Music Education Fund, created in 2012 in honor of the late director of the school, AMS has awarded more than $40,000 in scholarships to local youth and adults who are unable to afford music instruction and instruments. The Sound Education Outreach Program is comprised of youth and adult ensembles that perform free of charge for youth, seniors and people living with disabilities at community sites. Over the past year alone, the program reached 2,240 veterans, elders, the homeless, and people with disabilities.

Tickets

Tickets to the event are $15 in advance and $18 at the door; $7 for children under 12; and free for ages 2 and younger. Advance tickets may be purchased on the Isis Music Hall website at isisasheville.com. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy fine dining at Isis before the show; a portion of dinner sales will be donated to AMS. Dinner reservations are recommended and may be made by calling Isis at (828) 575-2737.

“Strengthening Western NC communities through music education and outreach.”

Ryan Reardon

Assistant Director

Asheville Music School

126 College St.

Asheville, NC 28801

(828) 252-6244

www.ashevillemusicschool.org

Asheville Music School is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization