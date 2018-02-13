HANNAH KAMINER RELEASES NEW ALBUM ‘HEAVY MAGNOLIAS’ MARCH 18, headlines Grey Eagle

HANNAH KAMINER RELEASES NEW ALBUM “HEAVY MAGNOLIAS” MARCH 18

Asheville songwriter headlines Grey Eagle in support of her sophomore project

WNC-based songwriter Hannah Kaminer will release her second album Heavy Magnolias on March 18, with an album release concert at the Grey Eagle Music Hall in the River Arts District. Kaminer will play with her full band, Heartbreak Highlight Reel, and special guest Doss Church will open the show.

After releasing her first album Acre by Acre in 2015, Kaminer set out to expand her sound in Heavy Magnolias, broadening her Americana/bluegrass leanings towards classic country and even rock. Returning to the studio as frontwoman and co-producer, Kaminer enlisted Grammy-winning engineer Julian Dreyer to produce the 12 original songs on the new album. Supported by a successful Kickstarter campaign, along with a NC Regional Artist Project Grant (RAPG), Kaminer recorded Heavy Magnolias at Echo Mountain Studios in the fall of 2017. Heavy Magnolias features Kaminer’s band, Heartbreak Highlight Reel, including noted Asheville musicians Jackson Dulaney (lap steel and pedal steel), James Kylen (drums and piano), Aubrey Eisenman (upright bass and harmonies), and Rachel Gramig (harmonies). The album also includes cameo appearances by Billy Cardine on dobro, Robert Ryan Burns on organ, Drew Matulich on mandolin, Justin Eisenman on mandolin, and John Duncan on fiddle.

Kaminer gives her take on the new album: “For me, writing these songs was about asking whether love is worth the risk. It seems like love can pull you in close and then the next second throw you overboard to drown. I was looking for something – anything – that would tell me that it was worth it to trust people and pursue love honestly, even if it involves a broken heart. Ultimately I think I found my answer – yes, love is worth it, but that doesn’t mean it won’t hurt like hell.”

Heavy Magnolias is now available for pre-order on Kaminer’s website. After March 18, the album will be available for purchase on iTunes, and will also be released to Pandora and Spotify.

For more information, please contact Danielle Dror (Sabra Music) at (828) 505-6656, or at

hannahkaminermusic@gmail.com.