HART presents ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare’ (abridged) Opening Jan. 26

Coming next to the Feichter Studio at HART as part of the theatre’s winter play festival, the outrageous comedy The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged). The play features all 36 of the Bard’s works presented by three actors in 90 minutes.

Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield former founding members of the Reduced Shakespeare Company wrote the play. They first performed the show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1987 and later played at the Criterion Theatre in London, where it ran for nine years. It has become one of the world’s most famous shows, frequently performing in a variety of languages. It is notable for holding the world record for the shortest-ever performance of Hamlet, clocking in at 43 seconds, as well as the fastest production of Hamlet backward, at 42 seconds.

HART’s production is being directed by Tabitha Judy and will feature Strother Stingley, George Heard, and Graham Livengood. HART produced the play in the Feichter Studio in 1999 with Charles Mills, John Stanier and Michael Beadle.

Performances are January 26 & 27 at 7:30 and January 28 at 2 pm, hold over dates are February 2, 3 & 4. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for students. The Harmons’ Den Bistro will be open for dining before the evening performances and for Lunch on Sunday. Patrons do not have to be attending the performance to dine in the Bistro.

Though Studio productions are general admission, reservations are recommended and show often sells out. To make reservations for the play or dinner, call the HART box office at (828) 456-6322 or go online to www.harttheatre.org. HART is located at 250 Pigeon St. in Waynesville.