Jamie McLean at Diana Wortham Theatre February 16

JAMIE MCLEAN – ONE AND ONLY

Jamie McLean is a triple threat. As a guitarist for New Orleans royalty Aaron Neville and Dirty Dozen Brass Band he’s toured the globe playing fiery guitar everywhere from Madison Square Garden to Japan’s Fuji Rock. His blue eyed southern soul vocals ooze raw emotion and his top-of-the-line songwriting chops bring everything together. With hundreds of original compositions to his name McLean creates a musical gumbo that incorporates New Orleans soul, Delta blues, middle America roots and New York City swagger

Jamie McLean Band, which also features Brian Griffin on drums and Ben Mars on bass, is gearing up to release their long awaited new album One and Only. Recorded at the famed Sound Emporium studios in Nashville, One and Only captures the band’s strongest songwriting to date. The album was produced by Ken Coomer of Wilco and features special guests Sam Bush and Jeff Coffin of Dave Matthews Band. Live staples “Virginia” and “One and Only” finally get a beautiful studio performance and Jamie McLean Band will tour behind their new album throughout the US and Canada this year.

The live show is where Jamie McLean Band excels. The band has shared the stage with the likes of Gregg Allman, Aaron Neville, Dr. John, Taj Mahal, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trombone Shorty, Los Lobos, Blues Traveler, Marc Broussard, Gov’t Mule and many more. Jamie Mclean Band has also appeared at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Mountain Jam, Gathering of the Vibes, Targhee Fest, Ottawa Blues Fest, Quebec City Summer Fest, and Warren Haynes’ Christmas Jam to name a few. McLean has also enjoyed the sponsorship of Gibson Guitars, Fuchs Amplifiers, La Bella Strings, Blue Microphones, John Varvatos and Esquire Magazine.

McLean has cut his teeth as a musician touring the globe as the guitarist for artists including The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Aaron Neville, Brett Dennen and more. Now focused primarily on his solo career, One and Only comes as an 11-track collection of gritty alt-country combined with Tom Petty-channeling heartland rock & roll.

