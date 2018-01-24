Local families with German heritage offer Schnitzel Dinner at Folkmoot Friendship Center, February 2

Schnitzel Dinner at Folkmoot Friendship Center

Mouth-watering schnitzel, traditional games, polka music and local beer are on the agenda for Folkmoot’s German Friendship Dinner, scheduled on Friday, February 2, 6 – 8 pm in Waynesville.

Local families with German heritage will be making chicken schnitzel, German-style egg noodles, red cabbage, sauteed apples, and dessert. Beer will be made available by BearWaters Brewing Company.

Dinner will be served in the Folkmoot Cafeteria, followed by traditional games and music by Mountain Top Polka Band in the Sam Love Queen Auditorium. True to Folkmoot’s goal of celebrating diversity in our community and multicultural arts, the dinner honors German heritage. Activities will include games for all ages, and with lots of chocolate for the prize winners.

Tickets for this event are $15 for adult $10 for students and can be purchased at Folkmoot.org or by calling 828-452-2997. Limited seating is available, so advance purchase is advised. Parking is available in the back of the Folkmoot building.

Folkmoot’s year-round programming initiatives have been made possible by Haywood Regional Medical Center, the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina and the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.

Folkmoot is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating many cultures in one community. The Folkmoot Friendship Center is located in the Historic Hazelwood School at 112 Virginia Avenue in Waynesville. Staff can be reached by phone at (828) 452-2997 or by email at info@folkmoot.org.