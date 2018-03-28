Seven Nations & Piper Jones Band at Jack of the Wood

Seven Nations and Piper Jones Band are joining forces in a night of rocking Celtic music dedicated to the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. GMHG is a premier Scottish Highland Games held in Linville, NC every July, now in its 63rd year, with an incredible tradition as proponents of Scottish culture as well as being supporters of the next generation of cutting-edge traditional music. The night at Jack of the Wood will benefit the games and will feature renowned Celtic group, Seven Nations, as well as the Piper Jones Band, led by GMHG entertainment director and captivating piper, EJ Jones. Enjoy this festive atmosphere at Jack of the Wood and learn more about the highland games and the thrilling spirit of this new tradition of Celtic music.

The GMHG Mission: To carry on and promote the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games and Gathering of Scottish Clans, to foster and restore interest in traditional dancing, piping, drumming, athletic achievement, music and Gaelic culture, and to establish scholarship funds to assist students from Avery County High School to study at American colleges and universities.’

SEVEN NATIONS is genuinely original and determined band that began in New York City, with members now hailing from California to Toronto, to Florida. They have for years booked their tours and have had their own PBS and CNN specials. Throw away any preconceived notions you may have about Celtic music…this is a band that has invented its sound and attracted an extensive national and international following. Seven Nations is not your father’s Celtic band. With a passionate, tender, and rollicking style that winningly veers from roots and folk to dance and fusion-rock, Seven Nations has earned a growing reputation as an adventurous band with a charismatic stage presence. Check out Seven Nations at www.sevennations.com

The Piper Jones Band is a Celtic band centered around beautifully in-tune and energetically played Highland bagpipes accompanied by the percussive chords of the bouzouki and drum. In addition to beautiful instrumentals and traditional tunes from Ireland, Scotland, & Appalachia, the group sings powerful harmonies and will lead the audience in popular Celtic dances. The band’s latest Album The Wandering Stars has been played on The BBC Radio Scotland’s program Pipeline, NPR’s The Thistle and Shamrock, and has been enjoyed on the WNCW Celtic Winds program. Upcoming festivals include Merlefest and the Annapolis Irish Festival.

For more information about the Piper Jones Band, visit www.piperjones.com

Seven Nations and Piper Jones Band at Jack of the Wood

A Night of Celtic Music to Support the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games

Friday, April 20, 2018, at 7 PM

Join Seven Nations, the Piper Jones Band, and performers from the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games for a stellar night of rocking Celtic music at Jack of the Wood pub. Lift your spirits with tunes and songs from Scotland, Ireland, and Brittany to Appalachia and raise a glass to support our region’s most exceptional Scottish Highland Games and the people who work to bring life to this tradition of music and Scottish cultural heritage.

Seven Nations and Piper Jones Band and additional performers from the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games lineup

Jack of the Wood 95 Patton Ave. Downtown Asheville

Cover: $10