The Silverbird Gallery Grand Opening Brunch is scheduled for April 21, 10-2pm. Come and enjoy live music, an artist meet and greet, and a complimentary selection of brunch classics, like Bloody Marys, Mimosas, craft beer, wine, coffee, and a full platter of mid-day delights. The gallery walls are lined with a wide variety of artwork, from traditional still life to cutting-edge contemporary, while the interior holds antique furniture from Provence, France and metal sculptures from Asheville. Come park for free and treat yourself.

144 Biltmore Ave, Suite 3