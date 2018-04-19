Summer in Wilmington’s Island Beaches

With the long days of summer upon us, our thoughts often turn to the beach. The hardest part about planning a beach vacation can be narrowing down the options – after all, there are so many delightfully salty, breezy options.

Wilmington, N.C., is known for being North Carolina’s most accessible coastal destination. And with three island beaches located within a 20 to 30-minute drive, choosing one of these beaches can mean minimizing your travel woes and maximizing your time in the sun. Don’t stress about which beach to choose – Wilmington’s Island Beaches are as unique as the beach-goers they attract:

Outdoor Adventure

Wrightsville Beach is all about the outdoorsy, active island lifestyle. It was named one of the best surf towns in the world by National Geographic and hosts watersport events that attract international athletes. This beach town caters to anyone looking to try a new outdoor pursuit for the first time – it’s known for being super welcoming to newbies – but also has a unique combo of natural conditions perfect for more experienced adventure seekers – think kiteboarding, windsurfing, scuba diving, surfing and standup paddleboarding. And with lots of dining and nightlife options, there are plenty of ways to relax at the end of the day.

Throwback Fun

Thanks in part to a vintage boardwalk that dates back to 1887, Carolina Beach has a vibe reminiscent of days gone by. The boardwalk frequently finds its way onto lists of the best boardwalks in the country, thanks to famous donuts, music and fireworks shows, and old-school amusement park rides in the summer. When you’re done exploring the boardwalk, activities like a state park, world-class fishing and one-of-a-kind events await. Take a surf lesson from an Olympic gold medalist, or grab a drink from a spot voted as one of the “diviest dive bars” in America. And don’t forget about the music: the area is often billed as the birthplace of beach music and shag dancing!

Off the Beaten Path

If rest and relaxation is the name of your vacation game, Kure Beach is the beach for you. This small town’s vibe is perhaps best encapsulated by its motto, “One stoplight, one pier, no worries.” The peacefulness of the main drag is punctuated only by the iconic colorful beach homes that line the street. But don’t be fooled: there are plenty of things to see and do nearby. Fort Fisher, a Confederate fort during the Civil War located at the southern tip of Kure Beach, is home to two of the most visited attractions in the state: the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher and Fort Fisher State Historic Site.