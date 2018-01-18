Tedeschi Trucks Band Plays Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Jan 20-21





Following their most successful touring year to-date, Tedeschi Trucks Band eagerly returns to the road in 2018. Unrivaled in their blend of American soul, blues, rock and country, the 12-piece powerhouse, led by the husband and wife duo of guitarist Derek Trucks and vocalist/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, carries a distinguished reputation earned from both audiences and critics as one of the premier live bands in the world.

Upcoming tour highlights include their two-night Sunshine Music Festival in their home state of Florida, among a series of shows in the Southeast. They also added a string of multiple night stays in Asheville (2 nights), Chicago (3 nights), Washington DC (4 nights) and Nashville (4 nights).

The band’s latest release, Live From The Fox Oakland, a double CD/DVD, debuted at #1 and #6 on Billboard’s Blues and Rock Album charts, respectively, and was just nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album GRAMMY Award. Tedeschi Trucks Band is currently working on material for their next studio album and fans can expect to hear them road testing some of the new tunes in the new year. They recently warmed up the sound board to mix a live version of Neil Young’s “Alabama,” which they performed on the last leg of their fall tour and released as a single. Links: iTunes, Spotify, YouTube

In October, Tedeschi Trucks Band wrapped up their 7th annual multiple night residency at the Beacon Theatre in NYC. The 2017 slate of six shows, saw capacity crowds and featured numerous surprise special guests join the 12 piece ensemble including Norah Jones, Trey Anastasio, Nels Cline, John Medeski and Jimmy Vivino. The NYC residency also marked the return of keyboardist / multi-instrumentalist Kofi Burbridge to the stage after undergoing heart surgery in June.

From their steady rise as solo artists to now being hailed as “two of the best roots rock musicians of their generation” (NPR), Tedeschi and Trucks have earned the respect of both heroes and peers. They have been invited to the White House filmed for PBS special, requested personally for tributes to B.B. King, Bob Dylan, and Hubert Sumlin, and appeared on countless recordings of renowned artists such as John Prine, Rosanne Cash, Eric Church, Wynonna Judd and Herbie Hancock.

Live From The Fox Oakland follows a quartet of critically-hailed and commercially successful TTB efforts: a Grammy-winning inaugural studio record Revelator (2011), a double-album live, Everybody’s Talkin’ (2012), Made Up Mind (2013), featuring a slew of guest songwriters, and 2016’s Let Me Get By, the first to be solely produced by Trucks and written in-house by the TTB family and called by the Associated Press “one of the great records of the year.”

Heaps of critical praise continue to follow nearly every show, declaring “Tedesch Trucks Band’s fusion of soul, rock and gospel is downright divine,” (Daily Herald) and suggesting the “flamethowing powers” (Hartford Courant) and “moments of bliss” (Fayetteville Flyer) make TTB “The Wall of Sound of Bands.” (NYSmusic). Even rock legend David Crosby recently offered his praise, tweeting “I love (TTB) very much.”