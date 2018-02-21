‘The Future of the Mind’ traverses the frontiers of astrophysics by Michio Kaku

***** (5 Stars)

The #1 bestselling author of The Future of the Mind traverses the frontiers of astrophysics, artificial intelligence, and technology to offer a stunning vision of man’s future in space, from settling Mars to traveling to distant galaxies.

This was a highly entertaining book that I found to be Kaku’s best. His talent as a writer lies in his ability to inform without oversimplifying things. He teaches and inspires us as readers to want to read more on whatever topic he explores. The problem is I haven’t found a physicist I enjoy reading as much as Kaku. So I’ll just have to wait for his next book which he seems to average about every two years. If you get a chance to pick this book up, definitely get it in audio format. Feodor Chin is an excellent reader, and this book makes the most mundane commute the best part of your day.

