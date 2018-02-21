    Books & Authors 

    ‘The Future of the Mind’ traverses the frontiers of astrophysics by Michio Kaku

    ***** (5 Stars)
    The #1 bestselling author of The Future of the Mind traverses the frontiers of astrophysics, artificial intelligence, and technology to offer a stunning vision of man’s future in space, from settling Mars to traveling to distant galaxies.
    This was a highly entertaining book that I found to be Kaku’s best. His talent as a writer lies in his ability to inform without oversimplifying things. He teaches and inspires us as readers to want to read more on whatever topic he explores. The problem is I haven’t found a physicist I enjoy reading as much as Kaku. So I’ll just have to wait for his next book which he seems to average about every two years. If you get a chance to pick this book up, definitely get it in audio format. Feodor Chin is an excellent reader, and this book makes the most mundane commute the best part of your day.
    About the book:

    Formerly the domain of fiction, moving human civilization to the stars is increasingly becoming a scientific possibility–and a necessity. Whether in the near future due to climate change and the depletion of finite resources, or in the distant future due to catastrophic cosmological events, we must face the reality that humans will one day need to leave planet Earth to survive as a species.World-renowned physicist and futurist Michio Kaku explores in rich, intimate detail the process by which humanity may gradually move away from the planet and develop a sustainable civilization in outer space. He reveals how cutting-edge developments in robotics, nanotechnology, and biotechnology may allow us to terraform and build habitable cities on Mars. He then takes us beyond the solar system to nearby stars, which may soon be reached by nanoships traveling on laser beams at near the speed of light. Finally, he brings us beyond our galaxy, and even beyond our universe, to the possibility of immortality, showing us how humans may someday be able to leave our bodies entirely and laser port to new havens in space. With irrepressible enthusiasm and wonder, Dr. Kaku takes readers on a fascinating journey to a future in which humanity may finally fulfill its long-awaited destiny among the stars.

    Narrator: Feodor Chin

    Imprint: Random House Audio
    Genre: Science – Physics – Astrophysics
    Release Date: February 20, 2018
    12 Hours and 30 Minutes

    To preview a sample of the book: Click Here

